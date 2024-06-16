AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the May 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $20.76. 625,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,680. AtriCure has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,885 shares of company stock valued at $142,342 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AtriCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 65,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

