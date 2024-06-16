aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIFE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,151.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Coughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,548 shares in the company, valued at $247,151.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,650. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Further Reading

