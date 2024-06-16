Auction Technology Group’s (ATG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 710 ($9.04) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:ATG opened at GBX 566 ($7.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market cap of £689.05 million, a PE ratio of 7,075.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 547.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 546.78. Auction Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 785 ($10.00).
