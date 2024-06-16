Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $37,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,823. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.98.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

