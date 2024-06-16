Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor
Avantor Stock Performance
NYSE AVTR opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
