Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.