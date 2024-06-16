Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,059,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,666 shares.The stock last traded at $40.46 and had previously closed at $39.96.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.
The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.
