AVINOC Market Capitalization Tops $22.57 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and approximately $18,515.78 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AVINOC has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

