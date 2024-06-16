Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 891,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,774.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Azimut stock remained flat at $26.78 during trading on Friday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249. Azimut has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

