Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.
Banco Santander Trading Down 1.9 %
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,960 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 4,139,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
