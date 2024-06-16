Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bancorp 34 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCTF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Friday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,901. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bancorp 34 has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

