Bank of America Increases Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $42.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Corning Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Corning by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

