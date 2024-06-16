Bank of America Raises Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $200.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Melius reissued a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $177.27 on Thursday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $202.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,020 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

