Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of BKFCF remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

