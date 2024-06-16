Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,195,700 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 7,335,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 248.2 days.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
Shares of BKFCF remained flat at $0.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.72.
About Bank of Communications
