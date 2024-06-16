Barclays Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $2,000.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $1,560.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,360.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,253.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $795.09 and a 52 week high of $1,747.24.

Broadcom shares are going to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 43.01%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

