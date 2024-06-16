Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Battery Future Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAC. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BFAC remained flat at $11.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,262. Battery Future Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.