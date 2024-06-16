BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAFN. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 28.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

BAFN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.40.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

