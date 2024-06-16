Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $216.02. 486,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.64.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

