Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $41.45 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.57% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $41,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 689.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,135.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 72,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

