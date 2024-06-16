Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.12. 12,336,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,073,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

