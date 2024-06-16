Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 42.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after buying an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,511,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

