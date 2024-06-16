Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,257 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $152,109,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,652,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,374,524. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.