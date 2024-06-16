Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 397 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,589. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

