Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) versus Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Critical Review

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -39.58% -44.56% -4.04% Lamar Advertising 23.29% 41.86% 7.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bimini Capital Management and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Lamar Advertising 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $109.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.46%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.56 -$3.98 million ($0.47) -1.60 Lamar Advertising $2.14 billion 5.48 $495.76 million $4.87 23.53

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Bimini Capital Management on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.