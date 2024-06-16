BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIOL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 748,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,080. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

