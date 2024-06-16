Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$25.20

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.78.

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$25.91 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.52.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$594.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

