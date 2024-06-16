Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$30.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.78.

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BDT opened at C$25.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

