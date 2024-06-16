Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,426.10

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.19 million and $26,426.10 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00080885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00027000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010737 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

