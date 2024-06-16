Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $49.47

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $975.39 million and approximately $28.63 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.47 or 0.00074853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,109.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.23 or 0.00647917 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00042269 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,715,866 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

