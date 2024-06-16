Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTDR. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.56.

BTDR stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

