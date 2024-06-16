BitShares Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $87,740.76 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000764 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,433,509 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.