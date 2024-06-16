Blue Owl Capital’s (OWL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 142.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

