BMO Capital Markets Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $400.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CASY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.28. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $216.95 and a 52 week high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

