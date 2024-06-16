BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $360.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $377.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.69 and its 200 day moving average is $312.46. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after buying an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

