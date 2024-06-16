BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in May

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

Shares of BHKLY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $66.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.904 per share. This is a boost from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

