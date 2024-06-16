BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 672,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.28. 149,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,185. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,170,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOK Financial

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.