Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,253,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 1,666,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,392.6 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of BMBLF stock remained flat at $9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Brambles has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.