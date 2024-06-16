Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,253,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 1,666,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,392.6 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
Shares of BMBLF stock remained flat at $9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Brambles has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.65.
Brambles Company Profile
