Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,360.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,253.04. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $795.09 and a 1-year high of $1,747.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $807.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Get Free Report

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

