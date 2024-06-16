Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target at $50.29

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

