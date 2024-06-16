Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) PT at $107.57

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 99.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 616,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 492.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.