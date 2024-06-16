Brokerages Set Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) PT at $19.00

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PFS shares. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

