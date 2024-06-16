Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Target Price at $102.00

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.93. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 258,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 317,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

