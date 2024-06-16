Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BPYPN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.