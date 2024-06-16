Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

