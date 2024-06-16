Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BBW opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $348.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.33%. Equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth about $3,062,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 164.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

