BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Update

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BV Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in BV Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in BV Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of BV Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BVFL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,327. BV Financial has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $129.28 million and a PE ratio of 8.17.

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

