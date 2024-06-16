BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.