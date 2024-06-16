Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $28,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.10. 1,428,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,657. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.39.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.11.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,615,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,459 shares of company stock worth $40,344,198. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

