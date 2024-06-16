CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CaixaBank Stock Down 1.7 %

CAIXY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 55,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,082. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

CaixaBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1009 per share. This represents a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

