Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CALT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.78. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

