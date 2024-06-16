Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of CNGLW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,066. Canna-Global Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Canna-Global Acquisition
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canna-Global Acquisition
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.