Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CNGLW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,066. Canna-Global Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

About Canna-Global Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.